New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday adjourned the Lower House of Parliament till noon minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session

The Speaker adjourned the House as Opposition members continued their protests seeking a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and other issues. He objected to the use of placards in the well of the house.

The protesting members did not relent to appeals by Speaker as well as Union Agricultrue and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan to let the house conduct the Question Hour.

Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon today amidst sloganeering by the opposition.

Opposition leaders moved adjournment motion notices in both lower and upper houses to discuss various issues of public importance, including the special intensive revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the SIR by EC in Bihar, demanding reconsideration of the electoral roll revision criteria.

Expressing concern over the exclusion of Aadhaar and PAN cards from the requisite 11 documents listed by the Election Commission for voter verification, Gogoi said that both these documents remain essential for accessing government schemes, and considering them invalid for verification was a significant concern.

"Today, in India, where Aadhaar and PAN cards are considered essential for accessing any government scheme, considering them invalid for verifying the right to vote points out to a major concern. The Indian Constitution grants every citizen of India the right to vote. The current documentation demand affects marginalised, rural, elderly, and poor voters, who may not possess the documents specified by the Election Commission," the notice signed by Gogoi read.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and its "threat to democratic rights." In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice of motion to discuss the "constitutional and electoral implications" of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Opposition moved 12 notices under Rule 267, requiring the suspension of the day's business to debate the listed issue. One of the notices moved by CPI MP P Sandosh was on the sudden resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.

Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Neeraj Dangi have also given adjournment motion notices to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's SIR exercise in Bihar and its proposed expansion to states such as West Bengal.

On the first day of the monsoon session yesterday, the Lower House of Parliament was adjourned until 11 am amid opposition leaders demanding the opportunity to speak in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the government is ready to discuss every issue in Parliament. But due to the uproar by the opposition, the Lok Sabha was adjourned three times.

The House, which commenced on 11 pm on Monday, was earlier adjourned until 4 pm due to constant sloganeering from the opposition leaders .

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed anguish at the disruptions in the House and appealed to members to allow debate and discussion to take place.

The house resumed at 4 pm, but due to constant ruckus, it was later adjourned until today.

Rajya Sabha after one adjournment in the morning took up the Question Hour and Special mention and also passed the Lading Bill 2025 after discussion.

Later, in a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Parliament, it was decided to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, which was launched by the Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Sixteen hours have been allocated for this debate.

Besides, 12 hours have been allocated in the Lower House for the discussion on the Income Tax Bill, 2025 and nine hours in the Rajya Sabha.

Yesterday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu."To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter read. (ANI)

