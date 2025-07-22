New Delhi, July 22: Rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday morning, with parts of the city reporting waterlogging. The weather department said more showers are expected in the coming hours. Waterlogging was reported from parts of south Delhi and southwest Delhi. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, July 22: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from North Avenue. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tKziJ0WCQg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2025

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Kendriya Terminal. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LzdjfuCAZs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2025

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital (Visuals from Parliament) pic.twitter.com/krXAW137DC — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2025

The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am. The air quality in the city was in the moderate category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 103, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".