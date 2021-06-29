New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The monsoon session of parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and continue till August 13.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the parliament session be held from July 19 to August 13.

It will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

There has been an easing of the COVID-19 situation in the country with the cases seeing a sharp drop compared to that in the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. The vaccination drive has also been stepped up in the country.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said earlier this month that the government is hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July.

He hoped that members of the parliament (MPs) and parliament staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July.

The timing and duration of parliament sessions have been impacted due to the situation created by COVID-19.

Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

