New Delhi, July 22: Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the second time on Thursday. It has been adjourned till 2 pm soon after resumption at 12 noon. Earlier, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 12 noon today.

The Parliament was resumed on the third day of the Monsson session on Thursday morning. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2021: 31 Bills To Be Taken Up by Centre During Upcoming Session Beginning From Tomorrow.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

