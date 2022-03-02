New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said that more people will be evacuated in the next two or three days.

Shekhawat said, "All of you have come with a sad memory to India. Many of you must not have been able to sleep for hours, days... The government working day and night for you...More people to be evacuated in next 2-3 days."

He further said, "I know that you might not have slept for days before coming to India due to fear. I want to tell you that even the officials and Ministers were worried about your safety."

Under Operation Ganga, Air India flight 1946 landed in India, carrying 215 students stranded in Ukraine from Bucharest at 9.30 am. (ANI)

