New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) More than 15,500 students have been admitted across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Friday.

With this, the total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500. The university has 70,000 seats.

Of the 15,550 candidates admitted in the second round of seat allocation, 9,626 were upgraded from the seats allotted to them in the first list, while 3,806 admissions were done afresh.

The university has also informed the students on its website about the number of vacant seats after the first two rounds of seat allocation.

The university will offer a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants and an option for upgrading for the candidates already admitted.

"Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS phase I or could not complete phase II will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS," the registrar said in a statement.

