New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Residents in the national capital woke up to cloudy skies and scattered light showers on Monday morning, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 7:48 AM on March 23, the national capital is experiencing an interactive display of weather and Thunderstorm warnings, light rain with a current temperature of 20°C (feels like 24°C). The humidity is recorded at 65% with a gentle 2 mph wind from the west.

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The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 29°C.

According to the IMD forecast for March 23, the entire NCR - including Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida - is expected to remain under a "generally cloudy sky" with the possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours.

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Across the Delhi-NCR region, current weather monitoring stations are reporting varied atmospheric conditions this Monday morning. In Faridabad, the temperature stands at 21.1°C with active light rain and a high humidity level of 73%. Meanwhile, within the capital's major points, the mercury reached 26.0°C at New Delhi (Safdarjung) and 25.2°C at Palam, while Narela recorded a significantly higher temperature of 31.0°C.

According to the AQI in the dashboard, the real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) for New Delhi was recorded at 213 at 7:58 AM and continues to hover in the poor and 'Unhealthy' bracket, with a city-wide average of 163 (US AQI) recorded as of 7:48 AM.

While the light showers may help in scavenging some particulate matter, prominent hotspots like Anand Vihar continue to report 'Hazardous' levels at 436, while other areas like Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pusa remain in the 182 to 164 range, respectively.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

Looking ahead, the IMD has indicated that the sky will become partly cloudy from March 24, with dry weather conditions expected to prevail for the remainder of the week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)