New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated a '400 seated UG Boys' Hostel for undergraduate students at National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Kolkata on Wednesday, Ministry of AYUSH said in a release.

According to the release, Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, Ministry of Education and DoNER, Government of India, and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Member of Parliament from Purulia, West Bengal, along with other officials of the Ministry, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that " It gives great pleasure to note that NIH is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. Completing 50 years is not just a milestone; it is a celebration of service, dedication, and continuous excellence".

He impressed upon the NIH that it has made successful efforts to attain the status of a Centre of Excellence.

Prataprao Jadhav emphasised the time-bound completion of the expansion of the infrastructure projects. He added these projects are not merely infrastructure expansions, they reflect efforts to meet the growing academic and patient-care needs to foster a rich environment for postgraduate training and research--empowering NIH in its mission, as per the release.

He urged the Director to arrange a dedicated room for the alumni on the campus so that their rich experience and expertise will further enrich and strengthen the system of Homoeopathy.

As NIH steps into its 51st year, the Union Ayush Minister also urged the students, faculty, alumni, and staff to dream big, work hard, and build an institution that not only provides healing but also leads in knowledge, innovation, and compassion.

According to the official statement, Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, in his address, stated that this institute is not only the pride of West Bengal but also a symbol of India's rich tradition of knowledge and excellence in healthcare.

He expressed that different parts of the country are being represented by the students of NIH. It is demonstrating the concept of the Prime Minister's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". He added that NIH will play a pivotal role in making India Viksit Bharat. He emphasised the significant patient turnout, which reflects a major achievement for NIH.

He continued that this institute is playing a significant role in providing affordable, accessible, and holistic healthcare. He highlighted the role of NIH's peripheral OPDs and mentioned that even cancer has been treated by NIH doctors--underscoring the effectiveness of homeopathy. He emphasised the importance of an interdisciplinary approach and rigorous research. It is his aspiration that NIH achieves global recognition for its excellence, as per the release.

According to the release, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Purulia, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, mentioned that he receives homoeopathic treatment from an alumnus of the NIH under the Ministry.

He added that he is deeply impressed to find that the hospital is catering to the needs of the patients from various neighbouring states.

In an official statement, the Director of the NIH, in his welcome address, highlighted that the National Institute of Homoeopathy has reached a milestone in catering to around 3,000 patients daily. The director expressed that "this is not simply an inauguration but also a long-cherished dream come true".

He aspired for NIH to become a Centre of Excellence, which would provide an opportunity to further develop our research and medical services. He also added that NIH is not just an institute - it is a sentiment, a family, a movement, a resolve to serve. (ANI)

