Indore, July 16: A major controversy has erupted in Indore’s Nandlalpura area, where several Hindu transgender individuals have accused Muslim transgender persons of forcibly converting them to Islam and infecting them with HIV through contaminated syringes. The explosive allegations have ignited communal tensions and prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by Indore Police.

Sakina Guru, a prominent Hindu transgender leader, alleges that Malegaon-based Payal alias Naeem Ansari and Seema Haji alias Farzana spearheaded a coercive campaign targeting the community. Sakina claims that nearly 60 individuals have fallen ill after being injected with HIV-infected syringes for refusing to convert. Twelve are reportedly undergoing treatment at MY Hospital’s ART Centre. ‘Death Penalty for Religious Conversion’: Madhya Pradesh Govt Will Make Provision of Capital Punishment for Religious Conversion of Girls, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

Advocate Sachin Sonkar, representing Sakina, stated that legal representations, supported by video evidence, have been made to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister’s Office, Chief Minister’s Office, and Police Commissioner. He alleges that nearly 100 individuals are living with HIV in Indore as a result of a so-called ‘Kinnar Jihad’, without proper medical monitoring. Jabalpur: VHP Activists Allege Religious Conversion, Thrash Christian Priests in Front of Police; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

The ongoing dispute has triggered multiple FIRs at Chandan Nagar and Vijay Nagar police stations, along with violent altercations between the two groups. A previous clash at Pandrinath police station even led to the transfer of the Station In-Charge.

In response to mounting protests and a suicide threat from Sakina’s group over alleged police inaction, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh has formed an SIT headed by DCP Rishikesh Meena. The investigation continues under tight scrutiny, given its sensitive communal and public health dimensions.

