Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in most areas of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, while isolated pockets received downpours, the weather department said on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, in the last 24 hours, Pidawa in Jhalawar, Nasirabad in Ajmer, Khinvsar in Nagaur, Ratangarh in Churu recorded 7 cm of rainfall each, while Mangrol of Baran and Pisangan of Ajmer registered 6 cm rain and Chhatargarh of Bikaner received 5 cm rainfall.

Also Read | The Work on the New Terminal Building of the #Agra Airport at Kheria Air Force Base, Has … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to the department, less than 4 cm rainfall was recorded at many other places in the state.

An official of the department said that till 5.30 pm on Sunday, 44 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 31 mm in Bhilwara, 14.8 mm in Bikaner, 11.8 mm in Churu, 9 mm each in Jaipur and Sikar, 7 mm in Ajmer and 5 mm in Baran.

Also Read | BJP Failed To Find Shortcomings of AAP's Delhi Model: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The department has predicted light to moderate rain for many places during the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)