Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a mother-son duo in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam in an alleged drug peddling case, officials said.

Police received information that Mohammad Yaqoob Khan and his mother have concealed contraband substances at their house at Gopalpora in Chadoora area, a police spokesperson said.

Following this, a police team accompanied by an executive magistrate raided their house and recovered 31 sticks of charas weighing 1.122 kilograms.

The mother-son duo have been arrested and taken into police custody, the spokesperson said.

