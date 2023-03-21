Kochi, March 21: Muslims in Kerala, unlike Muslims in other states of India, will try to sight the Ramadan 2023 moon today (March 21). The Hilal committees in Kerala will assemble and announce whether the Ramadan moon is visible. The moon sighting will be conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in Kerala. Here it may noted that Muslims who reside in other states of India will try to sight the moon to mark beginning of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, tomorrow (March 22). Catch live news updates on Ramadan moon sighting in Kerala here.

Months in Islamic lunar calendar lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Hilal committees convey a meeting to confirm whether the moon is visible. If the moon remains visible, a new month begins. However, if the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days. In Kerala, today is 29th of Shaban, the month before Ramadan. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Therefore, if the moon is sighted today in Kerala, Shaban will end and Ramadan month shall commence. Subsequently, Muslims will observe their first Ramadan fast on March 22. If the crescent is not sighted, Shaban will complete 30 days. In this case, first Ramadan fast will be observed on March 23. According to a report by News18, Kerala Hilal Committee Chairman M Muhammad Madani said that the moon is unlikely to be sighted today. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

There are high chances that Shaban will complete 30 days on March 22 and Ramadan fasting shall commence from March 23 in Kerala, Madani added. Stay here for the Ramadan moon sighting in Kerala live news updates.