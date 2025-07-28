New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) An agreement was signed on Monday to establish a state-of-the-art testing facility in Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor in Tiruchirappalli, a move that will further boost 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged between senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) of the ministry, Sanjeev Kumar.

The agreement is to establish a state-of-the-art testing facility in mechanical and material domain in the corridor in Tiruchirappalli under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), the ministry said in a statement.

The DTIS provides up to 75 per cent government funding as 'grant-in-aid', with the remaining 25 per cent funded by the special purpose vehicle (SPV), comprising Indian private entities and state or central government.

For the 'Mechanical & Material' domain testing facility, Micro Labs, a private entity, is the lead SPV member. Other members of the SPV consortium are TIDCO, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Vaidheswaran Industries, the statement said.

"Upon the completion of the project, it will provide advanced testing equipment and services to both government and private industry, thus giving a boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence," it said.

With an outlay of Rs 400 crore, the DTIS was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to set up state-of-the-art testing facilities in collaboration with private industry, and central and state governments, it said.

The objective is to promote 'Aatmnirbharta' through indigenous defence production and by reducing military equipment imports. To provide impetus to defence and aerospace sectors within the Defence Industrial Corridors, seven testing facilities were approved –- four in Tamil Nadu and three in Uttar Pradesh.

