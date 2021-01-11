Bhopal, Jan 11 (PTI) Around 1,300 crows have died in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 and the bird flu footprint had covered 18 of the 52 districts in the state as on Monday, officials said.

Some 600 poultry birds have been culled as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the avian influenza, they added.

"Around 1,300 crows have been found dead in different districts of the state since December 26. Avian influenza cases have been reported from 18 districts, up from 13 on Sunday.

"A dead sparrow in Bhopal has also tested positive (for bird flu)," MP Animal Husbandry Department Director Dr RK Rokde told PTI.

"Deaths of around 10 pigeons and an equal number of herons have been reported in the state. Over 600 birds kept in poultry shops for meat sale were culled in Indore, Neemuch and Agar Malwa district after administering anesthesia. Culling was done after samples were taken for testing," he added.

He said no culling had taken place so far in farms anywhere in the state.

The first avian influenza case was detected in the state on December 29 after samples of some crows found dead in the Residency area of Indore tested positive for the disease.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the influenza virus.

