Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) Elections to 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigams, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 298 Nagar Parishads, in Madhya Pradesh will be held on July 6 and July 13, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK, Singer Accorded Gun Salute Honour Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

However, polls will be held in two phases only in 347 local bodies and in the rest later, an SEC official said.

In the first phase on July 6, polling will be held in 133 local bodies. 214 municipalities will go to the polls in the second phase on July 13.

Unlike Panchayat elections, these polls will be held party-wise, he said.

The counting of votes for the first phase will be taken up on July 17 and for the second phase on July 18, the official said.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 5 PM. A total of 19,977 polling booths will be set up for voting. A total of 30,761 EVMs will be deployed.

A total of 1,53,23,738 voters, including 17,54,236 women, 78,68,406 men and 1,096 other category voters are eligible to exercise franchise in these elections, the official said.

The notification for the nomination process will be issued on June 11 and the last date for filing papers is June 18. Scrutiny of applications will be done on June 20 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 22, the official said, adding that the model code of conduct has come into force immediately after the announcement of the poll schedule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)