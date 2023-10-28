Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A Madhya Pradesh Congress delegation has submitted a complaint letter to the state election commission against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a political speech at a government program in Chitrakoot.

Chairman of state Congress unit media department, KK Mishra has alleged that CM Chouhan is a candidate from Budhni assembly constituency in Sehore district for the forthcoming state assembly polls and gave a political speech at a government program in Chitrakoot.

"CM Chouhan is a candidate from Budhni for upcoming state assembly elections and despite being a candidate, he participated in the government program in Chitrakoot. Chouhan also gave a political speech in the program and it was a violation of the model code of conduct," Mishra said.

He further said that a case should be registered against PM Modi and CM Chouhan for violating the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the congress leader further said, "The second issue is that the staff officers who are out of their constituency due to election duty should be given ballot papers which are not being given as of now. They should not be deprived of voting rights."

Mishra also said they had full faith that the State Election Commission would investigate both the cases impartially and would take appropriate action.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

