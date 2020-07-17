Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma has convened an all-party meeting on Friday to hold a discussion on the proposed Monsoon session, prevailing current COVID-19 situation along with other issues.

The discussion will also be held on the postponement and reducing the Assembly session days.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra will be present in the meeting.

The five-day monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is proposed to be held from July 20. Sharma expressed concerned as the COVID-19 cases are increasing in Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal.

"Cases are increasing in Bhopal and across Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, calling a session is dangerous but all the parties have to decide jointly whether to postpone the proposed session regarding coronavirus or to reduce its days so that the infection does not spread," said Sharma. (ANI)

