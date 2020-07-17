Bhubaneswar, July 17: In a shocking incident, a man in Odisha killed a woman after she failed to save his brother’s life with her black magic skilled. Reports inform that the woman claimed that she knew black magic following which the accused had approached her to save the life of his ailing brother. A report by Hindustan Times states that after committing the crime, the murderer walked into a police station with the severed head and the axe.

The report informs that the man, identified as Kartik Kerei, hails from Chhatara village in Jajpur district of Odisha. The man’s cousin brother had not been keeping well for a long time, following which he had taken his cousin to Nandini Purti- the woman who practiced black magic. Nandini, had reportedly assured Kartik that his brother would get cured by her witchcraft skills. Kerei was arrested and the axe seized by police. Beheaded Body of Woman Found Near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Police Suspect Human Sacrifice.

According to the HT report, Danagadi inspector AK Mohanty said after Kerei brought his brother home, his condition deteriorated even more. He rushed Purti to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but he was declared dead. As Nandini’s black magic skills went wrong, Kerei picked up an axe and went to Nandini’s home where he murdered her. He then carried the severed head to police station and surrendered.

In June, a similar incident was reported from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha in which a 30-year-old man had killed his aunt on suspicion of practising black magic. He later walked with her severed head to police station.

