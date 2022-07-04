Shivpuri, July 4: A 11-year-old boy died of "accidental hanging" while playing with a rope in his home in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the boy's home in Tarkeshwari colony on Sunday when his mother was at a neighbour's place and father was in their ground floor shop, Shivpuri Dehat police station in charge Vikas Yadav said. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Mother Stops Him From Playing Game on Mobile Phone

"The boy had hung a rope from the ceiling and used to play with it regularly. On Sunday, when his kin reached home, they found him hanging from the ceiling. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. It seems the hanging happened accidentally," Yadav informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)