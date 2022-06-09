In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old died by suicide as he was upset after his mother denied him for playing games on mobile phone, police said. His Body was recovered from the railway track between Malad and Kandivali station. According to the police, a suicide note has also been recovered from the boy.

