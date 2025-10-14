Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet decided to procure kodo and kutki (Millets) from farmers in major millet-producing districts for the first time. The decision was taken in a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

According to an official release, under the 'Rani Durgavati Shree-Ann Protsahan Yojana', procurement of 'Kodo' and 'Kutki' will be undertaken from farmers in leading production districts Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli. Based on demand, procurement from other districts will also be considered.

The Shri Ann Consortium of Farmer-Producer Company Limited (Shri Ann Federation) will procure Kodo and Kutki millet. For the Kharif 2025 season, the federation will procure approximately 30,000 metric tonnes of millets, Kutki at the rate of Rs 3,500 per quintal and Kodo at Rs 2,500 per quintal.

For this purpose, the Shri Ann Federation will receive an interest-free loan of Rs 80 crore from the State's Price Stabilization Fund. Additionally, farmers will receive an incentive amount of Rs 1,000 a quintal through direct benefit transfer (DBT) credited directly to their bank accounts, the release read.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of the Price Deficit Payment Scheme (Bhavantar Scheme) for Soybean Farmers. Under this, Soybean will be sold in the state's notified mandis from October 24, 2025, to January 15, 2026. The model rate will be calculated based on the weighted average of soybean prices over 14 days in state mandis. The difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the market/model rate will be transferred via DBT to the registered farmers' bank accounts. The MSP has been fixed at Rs 5,238 per quintal, stated the release.

Additionally, the Cabinet granted approval in principle to implement the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) program of the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India. The total approved project budget for the state is Rs 105.36 crore, including a 30% state share of Rs 31.60 crore.

The council of ministers also approved an increase in the DR(Dearness Relief) payable to state government pensioners and family pensioners. The DR rate has been raised from 53% to 55% under the Seventh Pay Commission and from 246% to 252% under the Sixth Pay Commission, effective September 1, 2025 (payable from October 2025).

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of new provisions in the existing Sardar Patel Coaching and Training Scheme, 2021. Under this, 5,000 youth from backward and minority communities will be provided free pre-examination coaching for various employment-oriented competitive exams during the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27. (ANI)

