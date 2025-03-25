New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the accused PF clerk of the Sub Area office, SECL, Nowrozabad, District Umaria (MP) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.1.3 lakh as the first instalment from the complainant, according to the press statement.

A case was registered by CBI on Monday against two accused including the Commissioner, Coal Mines Provident Fund, Regional Office, Jabalpur and accused PF Clerk (Baboo), Sub Area office, SECL, Nowrozabad, district Umaria (MP) on the allegations that the accused demanded of bribe of Rs. 5,00,000 for releasing the pending Provident Fund of the father of the complainant.

It was alleged in the complaint that the father of the complainant was working in Kudri Coal Mines had expired on 14.05.2021. The complainant visited the Sub Area office, Nowrozabad, several times to get the pending Provident fund of his father released where he met the accused, PF Clerk, Said accused, allegedly, told the complainant that the PF amount of his father is about Rs 50-60 lakh.

It was also alleged that the complainant along with his relative visited Jabalpur and met the said accused PF Clerk who facilitated their meeting with the accused Commissioner, Coal Mines Provident Fund, Regional Office, Jabalpur, in this regard. After coming out from the office of the Commissioner, the accused PF clerk, allegedly, informed them that their work would be done and demanded a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh and told them that Rs. 2,50,000 would have to be given to the Commissioner, Coal Mines Provident Fund, Regional Office, Jabalpur. Thereafter, the accused PF clerk, allegedly, made multiple telephonic calls to the complainant's relative, demanding a bribe and asking to pay Rs 1,50,000 as the first instalment.

As per the statement, CBI laid a trap and caught accused clerk red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 1.3 lakh as the first instalment from the complainant.

Further on the instructions of accused, Regional Commissioner CMPF, his office security guard has accepted bribe money of Rs 1,30,000. Later, the accused was arrested and will be produced before the Competent Court on 25.03.2025.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

