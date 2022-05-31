Bhopal, May 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'triveni sangam' (confluence) of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and as "God's blessing to India and a man of dynamic ideas".

Addressing the Garib Kalyan Sammelan here, Chouhan said, "Though it is not right to compare one great leader with another, but if you must, then not just Gandhiji, in Narendra Modi I also see Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the triveni sangam (confluence)."

Elaborating on his point, the MP CM said Modi, like Gandhiji, has associated people with 'Swachhata' (cleanliness) by taking a broom in his hands, while he was akin to Bose for carrying out surgical strikes in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack and also in neighbouring Burma (Myanmar).

"Like Sardar Patel, Modi also believes in unification. Run for unity, Statue of Unity and abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir to associate it totally with India. Not just Kashmir, but also the north east, as no prime minister has gone there as much as Modi. He ended the feeling of separatism there," Chouhan claimed.

He added that Modi was a "man of dynamic ideas" by starting unique developmental initiatives.

He later told reporters Modi had joined politics for development and good governance, adding that the PM had changed the agenda of the country's politics so much that "even the Congress is now forced to adopt the 'one family one ticket' norm for polls".

"It is a miracle only Modi is capable of doing," the MP CM asserted.

Queried on Sumitra Valimiki, the BJP's RS poll choice from the state, Chouhan said she had never hoped of getting a ticket and there was no question of asking for one.

"Filing her nomination was so easy as she owns nothing. Even the house in which she stays is owned by her husband. But she is a three-time corporator and has also served as an alderman (senior municipal post)," he said.

"It is possible only in the BJP that a leader standing in the last line is also recognized for his/her services. Sumitra belongs to Antyodaya family (last one) and it is a matter of pride that the party has made her a candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. The BJP is not a party of big leaders, or an organisation where only big faces are given tickets," he claimed.

Chouhan also praised Kavita Patidar, the BJP's second woman candidate for the RS polls, for her dedication to the party while serving on various posts, including general secretary of the state unit.

