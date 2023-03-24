Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath and called him 'Jhooth Nath' (liar) on Friday.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters after plantation at smart city park in the state capital Bhopal.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Jairam Ramesh Says Indian Democracy 'Om Shanti' After Congress Leader Disqualified From Parliament in 'Modi Surname Remarks' Case.

He said, "I would like to ask only one question to Kamal Nath, he promised to give unemployment allowance to the youth. How many youths were given unemployment allowance during the 15 months rule of the Congress party in the state."

"Why did you (Kamal Nath) not give unemployment allowances? You will have to answer because you have become 'Jhoot Nath' (liar) by making false promises," Chouhan said.

Also Read | Bihar: Teacher Kills Seven-Year-Old For Not Doing Homework, FIR Lodged.

Besides, the chief minister took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail.

Chouhan said, "Who will say that you do false things and don't even remember the limits. This has not happened for the first time with Rahul Gandhi. He has been sentenced in the case of 2019, even before this he has apologised. He has given many controversial statements.

"Rahul Gandhi had also given a statement in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in which the case is going on in the court. I always say that he (Rahul Gandhi) is irresponsible and is immature. He says anything anywhere," he added.

Chouhan further said, "There is an arrogance inside the Gandhi family that we are the best, we can say anything to anyone. They behave like kings. But this sentence by Surat court has proved that no one is above the law in a democracy."

Notably, on Thursday, Surat District Court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in a criminal defamation case. He was later granted bail by the court and his sentence suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

The Surat District Court pronounced the verdict in the case for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks about Modi's surname at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)