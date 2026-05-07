India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 'Somnath Swabhiman Yatra'; 1100 Devotees Depart by Special Train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the first batch of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Yatra' from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Thursday, organised by the state Culture Department as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

For the first time, a special train carrying 1,100 devotees from different parts of Madhya Pradesh departed for the Somnath Temple, according to an official release, adding that the train will also pick up pilgrims from Ujjain railway station before continuing its journey to Somnath.

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During the pilgrimage, devotees will participate in various cultural programmes, darshan and spiritual rituals organised at the sacred pilgrimage site of Somnath.

"Today, this yatra departed for Somnath in Gujarat with pilgrims from the Bhopal and Ujjain divisions of Madhya Pradesh for the darshan of Lord Somnath under the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' through the Government of India. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connecting heritage with development, new dimensions of progress have been initiated. As part of this initiative, devotees from different states across the country are participating in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv," CM Yadav told reporters.

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The Chief Minister added that he extended greetings and best wishes to all the devotees who departed for Somnath Yatra on the occasion.

Additionally, according to Director of Culture Department, N P Namdev, the objective of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' is to commemorate India's cultural resurgence, centuries of struggle and enduring faith through participation from states across the country. The festival is being celebrated as a tribute to the nation's glorious heritage. Its purpose is to remind citizens of the centuries-long struggle and unwavering faith that kept India's cultural spirit alive despite adverse circumstances.

The yatra is aimed at strengthening cultural unity and promoting devotion and national pride among the people of the state. The pilgrimage will conclude on May 11, when the devotees are scheduled to return to the state after visiting Somnath. (ANI)

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