Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Launching the Energy Department's 'Samadhan Yojana' in Bhopal on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it will benefit millions of electricity consumers in the state, and the surcharge on their bills would also be waived.

CM Yadav also inaugurated the newly constructed office building of MP Power Management Company Limited on the occasion.

Also Read | Phalodi Satta Bazar on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Will the NDA Sweep Bihar Again or Can the Mahagathbandhan Stage a Comeback? Check Whom Matka Players Are Favouring.

"Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with the spirit of 'Light for all and progress for all'. Today in Bhopal, I launched the Energy Department's 'Samadhan Yojana 2025-26', which will benefit millions of electricity consumers across the state and the surcharge on their bills will be waived. During the program, I also inaugurated the newly constructed office building of M P Power Management Company Limited," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1985252706349383957

Also Read | West Bengal SIR Exercise: BJP Calls for Caution Over Accepting Birth Certificates As Identity Documents.

Addressing the program on the occasion, the CM said that the Samadhan Yojana would benefit more than 90 lakh (9 million) citizens of the state. This scheme opens a window of relief for consumers who, due to various reasons, could not pay their electricity bills on time. Consumers from domestic, non-domestic, agricultural, and industrial categories with pending bills of three months or more will be eligible for up to a 100% surcharge waiver.

The scheme will not only provide relief to electricity consumers but also strengthen the overall power distribution system of the state. This initiative will enhance both public trust and transparency in governance, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the new MP Power Management Company building will help improve the management and operational capacity of the power companies. The new facility will also strengthen coordination between energy management systems and the public.

He also highlighted that under the Samadhan Yojana 2025-26, the government is waiving over Rs 3,000 crore in surcharges on electricity bills for about 9 million consumers. Consumers with bills pending for three months or more will receive a 100% surcharge waiver. He added that the newly inaugurated building will provide better facilities for all three energy companies working under the department. The new complex will serve as a center for energy management, technological innovation, and public service.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing 10 hours of uninterrupted power supply for irrigation, and expressed confidence that department officers and employees will demonstrate sensitivity and efficiency by maintaining continuous dialogue with public representatives and addressing citizens' issues swiftly.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the state government is working with the vision of "Light for All - Progress for All." Be it farms or factories, villages or cities--every household is illuminated, reflecting this goal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)