Kolkata, November 3: As the first stage of the three-stage Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is set to begin from Tuesday, the BJP has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to exercise caution while accepting birth certificates issued in the state after June 24, 2025, as valid documents for voter registration during the revision exercise.

On Monday, the BJP sent a communique to the ECI, in which the party leadership suggested several precautionary measures to be adopted while conducting the SIR in West Bengal, of which the one related to birth certificates is the primary concern. West Bengal SIR Drive: TMC Plans Mega Anti-SIR Rally in Kolkata on Day One of 1st Stage of Revision Exercise.

According to the BJP, after birth certificates were recognised as acceptable documents for voter registration, there has been a sudden surge in delayed registrations across West Bengal, with numerous cases of backdated certificates allegedly being issued in connivance with local officials and political cadres.

Hence, the BJP has requested the ECI not to accept birth certificates issued in West Bengal after June 24, 2025, for SIR purposes unless they are verified on a case-by-case basis by booth-level officers (BLOs) before acceptance. SIR in West Bengal: CEO’s Office Sets Deadline for BLOs to Report on Duty, Warns Action Against Non-Compliance.

The BJP has also asked the Commission to be cautious while accepting permanent residence certificates issued by local authorities.

"These certificates are being issued indiscriminately by local authorities under the control of political functionaries. In many cases, they are based merely on Aadhaar or EPIC cards, which themselves are under question regarding authenticity. Only certificates issued and duly signed by Group-A officers should be accepted. Further, every such certificate must be cross-verified by sending it to the issuing authority to confirm authenticity and residency," the BJP’s communique to the ECI read.

The party further requested the Commission not to accept caste certificates as valid documents for registration without due enquiry or verification. In the case of OBC-A certificates issued between 2011 and 2024, the BJP suggested that such certificates should be excluded from acceptable documents pending final judicial determination.

