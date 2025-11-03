Patna, November 3: With voting for the Bihar Assembly elections set for November 6 and 11, and results to be declared on November 14, the political atmosphere is heating up across the state. Alongside political campaigning, Rajasthan’s famed Phalodi betting market has also turned its focus to Bihar, where punters are placing heavy bets on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the next government.

According to ABP News, the Phalodi market currently projects the NDA to win between 128 and 134 seats out of the 243-member assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122. Within the alliance, the BJP, contesting 101 seats, is tipped to secure 66-68 seats, while the JDU, contesting an equal number, is expected to bag 54-56 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Locals To Vote for the First Time in Over 20 Years As Jamui’s Chormara Village Declared Naxal-Free After Years of Violence (Watch Videos).

Phalodi Satta Bazar on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025

In contrast, the opposition Grand Alliance is predicted to lag, with estimates placing it at 93-99 seats. The RJD, contesting 143 seats, is projected to win 69-71, while the Congress is expected to perform poorly once again.

The CM Race: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav?

In the Chief Ministerial race, Nitish Kumar leads the Phalodi charts with the lowest “bid”, between 40 and 45 paise, a signal of high winning probability in betting terms. Updated figures for Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor are yet to come out, the report said. Did Colonel Sofia Qureshi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Political Gimmick To Sway Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

The Phalodi market has previously gotten it all right with the political predictions, including correctly foreseeing the BJP’s performance in past state polls. Whether it repeats its accuracy in Bihar will be known on November 14.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).