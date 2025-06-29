Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered strict action after taking cognisance of serious negligence in the construction of the Aishbagh Railway Overbridge (ROB) in Bhopal. Following his directions, eight engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) were held accountable based on the findings of an investigation.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "I took cognisance of the serious negligence in the construction of the Aishbagh ROB and ordered an investigation. Based on the investigation report, action has been taken against 8 engineers of the PWD."

The action included the immediate suspension of seven engineers, including two Chief Engineers (CEs). Additionally, a departmental inquiry was initiated against a retired Superintending Engineer (SE).

The government also blacklisted the construction agency and the design consultant involved in the project. They were found responsible for submitting a faulty design of the ROB, which led to safety concerns.

To address the structural issues, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a special committee to implement necessary improvements in the ROB. He clarified that the bridge would not be opened to the public until all rectifications were completed.

"The ROB will be inaugurated only after the improvements are made," CM Yadav added in the post.

Earlier on Thursday, Yadav said that he had instructed officials and the state minister to rectify the objection raised against a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) with a design featuring around 90-degree sharp turns in Bhopal and take action against those responsible for the mistake.

"Recently, it was brought to my notice about the issue of a bridge (ROB) being built with an almost 90-degree sharp turn. I said that it was being constructed from 2022 and is yet to be inaugurated. The bridge is under construction. In such a situation, I have asked officials and the minister to consider the objection raised, rectify the curve to avoid any accidents and also take action against those who make the mistake," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further said, "We hope to be more vigilant in the matter of construction and pay more attention to such constructions and arrangements in the state."

The Aishbagh Railway Overbridge, nearly a decade in the making, drew public attention and criticism due to its design, which features a sharp 90-degree turn. The 648-metre-long and 8-metre-wide bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

Earlier, State PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Rakesh Singh had stated that the project was five years old and that its design had already been prepared. He added that the bridge was inspected by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and further action would be taken based on the inspection report. (ANI)

