Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate the fourth edition of the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat located in Mandsaur district on Friday.

The retreat is a unique blend of luxury camping, adventure tourism and cultural activities developed under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

According to an official release, the tourists and visitors can enjoy thrilling activities like hot-air ballooning, paramotoring, jet skiing, kayaking and motor boating at the tent city here. Heritage trails of Hinglajgarh Fort, wildlife safaris in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and rural life experiences will also attract tourists.

The retreat emphasises environmental conservation and biodiversity. A 2,500 sq. meter butterfly garden, home to over 4,000 nectar and pollinator plants, has already recorded over 40 butterfly species. The garden will serve as an educational and interpretive centre, educating visitors about the life cycle of butterflies, it added.

This season also features a Rock Art Interpretation Zone, inspired by ancient rock paintings of Chaturbhuj Nala and a Biodiversity Walk. Visitors can enjoy butterfly garden tours, nature walks, bird watching, water sports and aerial adventures like hot-air ballooning and paramotoring, connecting closely with nature.

Recently, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honoured Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board with the 'Best State Tourism Board Award'at the "India Travel Awards 2025" held in New Delhi on September 9.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said that the recognition is a matter of pride for the people of Madhya Pradesh and a reflection of its rich culture. Under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the state government has resolved to make tourism a key driver of development. The government is constantly working to showcase the heritage, natural wealth and folk traditions of the state at the global stage.

Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said the award is the outcome of the vision and dedication of his team.

He noted that their aim is to go beyond developing new tourist destinations, also focusing on strengthening the local economy, empowering women, preserving traditions, protecting natural heritage, and promoting sustainable development. He further added that the recognition motivates them to make Madhya Pradesh a unique destination where tradition, nature, and modernity coexist. (ANI)

