Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred Rs 653.34 crore as relief to 8,84,772 farmers in 13 districts for their crop losses affected by excessive rainfall, floods, and pest attacks.

CM Yadav sent the amount directly into bank accounts of the farmers through a single click during a virtual programme held at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal.

According to an official release, Rs 331.34 crore was given to 3,90,167 farmers impacted by excessive rainfall and floods, while Rs 322 crores were transferred to 4,94,605 soybean farmers hit by yellow mosaic disease and pest attacks.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said that complete transparency was being maintained in giving relief amounts and conducting crop surveys. Bringing smiles on farmers' faces was the top priority of the government. For soybean-producing farmers, the Bhavantar Yojana has also been launched. The government will directly provide the difference between the sale price and Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers. Farmers will not have to face any losses.

He emphasised that the government stands with farmers at every step and participates in their joys and sorrows. No farmer in the state will be left alone during disasters. He also highlighted that so far in 2025-26, a total relief amount of Rs 229.45 crore has been given to people affected by various natural disasters. On September 6, relief of over Rs 20 crore was provided to more than 17,000 farmers in 11 districts for crop losses. For the first time in state history, farmers affected by yellow mosaic disease in soybean crops are being given relief by the state government.

During the distribution of relief amounts, the Chief Minister also interacted with affected farmers via video conferencing. The Chief Minister congratulated all farmers and said that registration for Bhavantar Yojana for soybean farmers has started. Farmers will now face no difficulties in selling their crops. If crops are sold in the soybean market below MSP, the difference will be directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts within 15 days.

Farmers in Ratlam district received a total relief of Rs 213.04 crore and Neemuch district farmers affected by excessive rainfall in soybean crops received more than Rs 119.06 crore in compensation. Similarly, Mandsaur district soybean farmers received Rs 267.30 crore in relief. Ujjain farmers received Rs 44 lakh and Vidisha farmers received Rs 62 lakh. Banana growers affected by excessive rainfall in Burhanpur district received Rs 3.39 crore in compensation. Soybean farmers in Shahdol district affected by yellow mosaic received Rs 6.36 crore, the release read

Furthermore, soybean farmers in Khandwa received Rs 55 lakh as relief for excessive rainfall and yellow mosaic. In Barwani, 662 farmers affected by excessive rainfall received Rs 37 lakh. Maize-producing farmers in Damoh affected by excessive rainfall received Rs 56 lakh. In Alirajpur, soybean farmers affected by yellow mosaic received Rs 41.55 crore, benefiting 49,000 farmers. In Mandla, paddy and maize farmers affected by excessive rainfall received Rs 53,000 in relief. A farmer affected by house collapse in Seoni district received Rs 92,000, it added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister assured farmers in other affected districts that surveys were ongoing, and relief would be provided once completed. (ANI)

