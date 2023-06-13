Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the 'Bhoomi pujan' of community building and skill development training centre at Shri Harihar Tirtha in Vijayraghavgarh here.

"The aim of my life is to bring smiles to the faces of women by changing their lives. None of women should remain helpless, the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana has been started so that they become strong.The scheme has helped remove the helplessness of the women due to lack of money. The amount of Rs 1000 being given to women will be gradually increased to Rs 3000," Chouhan said addressing a public gathering after performing the 'Bhoomi pujan' in Banjari village.

He further talked about 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' and said, "It is true that arrangements for food, clothes, houses, education, medicines and employment are necessary. But man does not remain happy with this, sometimes there is a desire that before leaving the world one can visit all four pilgrimages. With this idea, the government has started the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana."

"Service to the public is worship of God for me. MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak has started the pious work of bringing all the pilgrimages at one place, congratulations and best wishes to him for this pious resolution. The necessary cooperation will be given to make this vision a reality," the CM said on Monday.

CM Chouhan also honoured Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha President Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Tulsi Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj on the occasion.

On the occasion, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said, "It is an opportunity to establish a teerth kshetra (pilgrimage area) in the presence of saints. Yatra of all the four pilgrimages can be undertaken in this area. Whatever work one desires to do in this area is fulfilled with the grace of God." (ANI)

