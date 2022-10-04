Ujjain, Oct 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Ujjain on Dusshera and offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple besides taking stock of the preparations being made ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of Mahakal corridor, top officials here said on Tuesday.

Chouhan is also expected to take part in the 'Mahakal ki Sawari' for some time, they said. The ceremonial procession will start from the ancient temple and wend its way to the Dussehra Maidan.

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here, located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

"The chief minister is scheduled to visit Ujjain tomorrow. He will spend about five hours in the holy city, starting about 2 PM. During his visit, he will perform 'puja' at Mahakal temple and offer prayers. He is expected to take part in the 'Mahakal ki Sawari' too on Dusshera for some time," Ujjain District Magistrate Ashish Singh told PTI.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Three of Family Injured in Acid Attack in Rohtas.

The ceremonial procession this year is touted to be a grand one that will be held amid a greater fanfare as it will take place a few days ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Mahakal corridor development project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.

The city is getting decked up for the big day and a battery of top officials, including the DM, municipal commissioner, city SP, Smart City CEO, and others visited the temple complex and inspected the preparations underway.

"According to his itinerary, CM's chopper will land around 2:15 PM tomorrow at the helipad at Police Line. From there he will go to Mahakal temple to offer 'puja'. And, after offering his obeisance to the deity, he will move to Kartik Mela ground," another senior official said.

After the inauguration of the corridor, christened 'Mahakal Lok', on October 11, PM Modi, Chouhan and other leaders will gather at Kartik Mela ground near Shipra river for a mega event to mark the occasion.

Preparations are being made at the Maidan for the PM event.

A senior police official said, "all security arrangements have been planned and we are on course ahead of the big event on October 11".

Asked if Chouhan will take part in 'Mahakal ki Sawari' on Wednesday, the district authorities said, it is not yet certain, how much time he will spend in it, but he is expected to take part in the procession for some time.

During his visit, he will also take stock of the preparations at the temple complex for the grand opening event on October 11, officials said.

The MP chief minister is slated to leave Ujjain at around 7 PM for Bhopal via road, they said.

MP cabinet minister Mohan Yadav and other senior leaders in the state government will accompany Chouhan during his visit to Ujjain on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project on October 11.

According to officials, development of 'Mahakal Lok' includes a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims, a mega entry gate, water pipeline and sewer line, among other works.

A lighting and sound system has also been developed along with installation of 108 ornate pillars showcasing Shiv Tandav shlokas as well as 52 murals depicting various stories taken from Shiv Puran. Several other majestic statues have also been installed, they said.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country and gets devotees throughout the year.

Recently, for the first time, a state cabinet meeting was organised in Ujjain, which houses the famous temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)