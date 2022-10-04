Patna, October 4: Three persons of a family sustained burn injuries in an acid attack on them at their home in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred at Shivpur village under Bikramganj police station. Two of the victims are minors. The reason for this incident and the identities of the accused are yet to be ascertained.

The victims are identified as Neha Kumari (13), her elder brother Ritesh Kumar, and mother Shanti Devi. They were sleeping when an unidentified person threw acid on them from the window, and fled from the spot before anyone spotted him. Rajasthan Acid Attack: Bike-Borne Man Throws Chemical At Two Girls in Jaipur.

"The victims were admitted to a private hospital in Dehri. They have given the names of suspects who may have committed the crime. Some of 'Dabang' (local toughs) were eyeing Shanti Devi to establish physical relations with her. The police are investigating the case. The actual reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained," an officer of Bikramganj police station said.

