India News | MP: CM Yadav to Transfer Rs 1,835 Crore to 1.25 Crore Ladli Behnas as 36th Installment Tomorrow

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer over Rs 1835.67 crores into the bank accounts of 1.25 crore women beneficiaries as the 36th instalment of the Ladli Behna Scheme on Wednesday.

CM Yadav will transfer the amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the scheme during a program held at Gotegaon in Narsinghpur district.

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The Ladli Behna Scheme was launched in June 2023 to promote economic empowerment, self-reliance and dignity among women in Madhya Pradesh. Since its inception, 35 installments have already been transferred till April 2026.

According to an official release, from June 2023 to April 2026, a total of Rs 55,926.51 crore has been deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through DBT.

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Initially, eligible women received Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme. The amount was later increased to Rs 1,250 in October 2023 and further raised to Rs 1,500 per month from November 2025. Under social security pension schemes, women receiving lower amounts are also being provided additional support through this scheme to ensure the total eligible assistance.

The government stated that the scheme improved women's participation in family decision-making, strengthened their economic role and supported nutrition, education and healthcare needs in households. Many women have joined self-help groups, small businesses and self-employment activities after receiving regular financial assistance.

As per the data, the state government spent Rs 14,726.05 crore in the financial year 2023-24, Rs 19,051.39 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 20,318.53 crore in 2025-26 on the Ladli Behna Scheme. For the financial year 2026-27, a budget provision of Rs 23,882.81 crore has been made for the Scheme.

The scheme benefits rural, tribal, urban, widowed, divorced and abandoned women, with funds being transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to ensure transparency and timely disbursal. (ANI)

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