Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 11 (ANI): A day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on completion of 11 years tenure, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday alleged massive corruption in several centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented across the state.

Addressing the reporters, Patwari said, "The schemes of the central government, which were started for the upliftment of the poor, farmers and people in rural areas, have become a ground for corruption in Madhya Pradesh. From Jal Jeevan Mission to Swachh Bharat Mission and schemes like Ayushman Bharat revealed to be involved in financial irregularity and fake billings. Still CM Yadav praised the achievements of 11 years of Modi government, while the reality is that every scheme of the Center in Madhya Pradesh has been stuck in corruption."

The congress leader alleged that corruption of crores of rupees revealed in various key schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and others.

He further demanded that a high-level investigation should be initiated of the corruption in these schemes in the state and strict action should be taken against those found guilty.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated an exhibition at the state BJP office in Bhopal, centred on completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

Addressing the media on the occasion, CM Yadav highlighted work done in PM Modi's tenure for 11 years and stressed that he made various bold decisions necessary for the public's welfare.

"PM Modi took bold decisions necessary for the public's welfare. He took various decisions, be it the implementation of GST, the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of Triple Talaq or the Ram Mandir temple issue...he made decisions for the welfare of every section of the society," the CM said.

He also emphasised that PM Modi talked about cleanliness from the Red Fort, decided to construct toilets in every house, and provided gas connections. The poor people are getting the benefit of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

"There are various schemes of the Modi government for the welfare of the public, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 5 lakh health insurance for all elderly people above 70 years, Ujjwala Gas connection and Jal Jeevan Mission. The budget for agricultural development increased 5 times during PM Modi's tenure. Kisan Samman Nidhi is being provided to farmers for the first time. Free rations to over 80 crore people. He has also provided 10 per cent reservation to general category people (EWS), leaving a message that every section is equal," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

