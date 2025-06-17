Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle between two groups of lawyers about installing the statue of Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar on the premises of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the state Congress on Tuesday extended its support to install the statue.

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said that his party wants the statue of Baba Saheb to be installed on the court premises, stressing they are ready to hold all the political agitations and give it their all for the purpose.

Addressing the media persons in Bhopal, Patwari said, "Madhya Pradesh is the nursery of the BJP and RSS. The BJP government, their party workers and RSS have resolved how to insult Baba Saheb in the state. Since Union Minister Amit Shah remarked in Parliament against BR Ambedkar, the BJP people took a pledge to insult Baba Saheb. A poster is being widely spread in the Gwalior-Chambal division, portraying that the real architect of the Indian Constitution was not Baba Saheb but B.N. Rao. What kind of message is this? Is it an attempt to change the history of the country?"

It is not only a matter of the Gwalior district that there is an attempt to stop the installation of the Baba Saheb statue on the court's premises. But before this, there were around two dozen issues in the state where the statue of Baba Saheb was attempted to be damaged. Patwari said the government remained silent and did not register any case in those matters.

"The Congress party wants the statue of Baba Saheb to be installed on the premises of the temple of justice (court). We are ready for all the political agitation and to give it our all for the purpose. Congress will also run a public awareness campaign against the insult to Baba Saheb being done in Madhya Pradesh. On June 23, Congress leaders will visit door to door and hold discussions about the constitution across the state. On June 24, the congress leaders will organise a feast in any village or locality with the poor people and discuss the constitution. On June 25, all the Congress leaders, including MLAs, district presidents and senior party leaders, will observe a day fast in Gwalior all together," he added.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Baba Saheb Ambedkar was appointed chairman of the constitution drafting committee, and seven others were selected as members.

"Dr B N Rao, being given credit for making the Constitution, was not even a member of the Constitution-drafting committee. Being a lawyer, he was only nominated to support the committee... Where did this matter come from that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had no role in making the Indian Constitution? Why should the Baba Saheb's statue not be installed on the premises of Gwalior's Court, though it can be installed on Supreme Court premises? What is the reason? A party (BJP) running a double engine government and making tall talks on Baba Saheb but what is the reason for their silence on the issue." Singh said.

He further highlighted that the Congress would do whatever was needed to get Baba Saheb's statue installed on the campus of the Gwalior Bench of the state high court. They would also try to convince the group who is against the installation and also appeal to the court for the purpose. (ANI)

