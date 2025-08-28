Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari welcomed the discussions of all-party meeting over 27 percent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) held at CM House in Bhopal on Thursday, saying it was encouraging that leaders thought above party lines to agree on implementing the reservation.

The Congress chief also highlighted that action should also be taken against those who stalled it for six years, adding that the concerned officials and lawyers should be punished who misleaded resulting in wasting huge government's money in the case.

Also Read | India-Japan Annual Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Japan From August 29-30; Intensifying Engagement on Trade, Indo-Pacific To Be Agenda.

After the meeting, Patwari said, "The Chief Minister called an all-party meeting for discussions regarding the legal hurdles on the OBC reservation that the Congress party had brought. There are various types of arguments in the matter in which there are different opinions of parties as well as of lawyers. So, it is welcome that all the lawyers in the case should sit together, discuss and if a way is found to implement OBC reservation quickly, it would be a positive step. We should also consider the fact that the Supreme Court stated who is stopping from implementing the reservation law..."

"Naturally, the policy in the all-party meeting is that the law should be implemented and action should also be taken against those who stalled it for 6 years. The officials and lawyers who misleaded should be punished as a heavy amount of government was wasted in the case. It has been thought above party lines that reservations should be implemented, which is welcome," he added.

Also Read | Kasaragod Road Accident: 6 Killed As Karnataka RTC Bus Rams Into Roadside Bus Shelter at Thalappady in Kerala (Watch Video).

MP Minister Prahlad Patel emphasised that it was the first occasion that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called an all-party meeting over the OBC reservation issue and decided in the meeting that lawyers of all the parties would present their argument together with the advocate general for the implementation of the reservation.

"Continous efforts were made for the implementation of OBC reservation in the state but it was the first time when CM Yadav called all-party meeting for the purpose. CM Yadav deserves appreciation and it has been decided in the meeting that all the lawyers of all political parties will present their argument together with the advocate general in the Supreme Court. The government always wanted to give 27 percent reservation to OBCs. Previously, the issue was addressed separately but today a collective effort was made. I extend my gratitude to all the party leaders," Patel said.

BJP state chief Hemant Khandelwal also said that it was decided in the all-party meeting that all the political parties would collectively try to resolve the legal hurdle for the implementation of 27 percent OBC reservation in the state.

Leaders from various political parties including ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP) participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)