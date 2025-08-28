Kasaragod, August 28: Six people were killed when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and ploughed into a roadside bus shelter at Thalappady in Kerala's Kasaragod district. According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred as the brakes of the speeding bus failed. The vehicle first rammed into an auto-rickshaw parked nearby before crashing into the bus stop where several passengers were waiting.

The auto-rickshaw driver and a 10-year-old girl travelling with him died instantly in the incident. Among those waiting at the shelter, three women - including Thalappady resident Lakshmi - were killed on the spot. The deceased also included Ayesha, Hasna, Khadeeja Nafeesa, and Havamumma, all reported to be residents of Karnataka. Thiruvananthapuram Road Accident: Man Charred to Death After Auto-Rickshaw Catches Fire in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near St Mary’s School (Watch Video).

Karnataka RTC Bus Rams Into Bus Shelter in Kasaragod

6 people, including 3 women & a 10-yr-old girl, were killed after a KSRTC bus travelling from Kasaragod to Mangaluru crashed into a bus waiting area at Talapady on Kerala-Karnataka border around 1:45 pm. According to sources, brakes of bus, failed causing this horrific accident. pic.twitter.com/5Ga6A50zmh — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) August 28, 2025

Several passengers on board the bus sustained injuries, though details of their condition are yet to be confirmed by authorities. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the bus veered off the road, hitting the stationary auto-rickshaw before skidding directly into the waiting crowd.

Residents and police rushed to the scene to assist with rescue operations, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in Mangaluru. Allegations have also surfaced regarding the poor condition of the bus. Locals claimed that its tyres were completely worn out and that the vehicle was operating without valid insurance. Accident Caught on Camera in Malappuram: Speeding Car Loses Control, Hits Woman Walking Along Roadside in Kerala; Child Escapes Unhurt, Video Surfaces.

These claims have raised serious concerns over the safety standards of interstate transport buses and the negligence of transport authorities in enforcing mandatory checks. Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Officials are expected to examine the mechanical condition of the bus and verify compliance with insurance and road safety norms.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the border region, with residents demanding strict action against "negligence" by transport operators to prevent further tragedies.

