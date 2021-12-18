Raisen (MP), Dec 18 (PTI) A couple and their two-year-old son went missing after a boat carrying them and others capsized in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday, an official said.

Six others on the board of the boat managed to swim to the river bank.

The incident occurred at Banskheda village, nearly 135 km from the Raisen district headquarter, at around 4 pm, Udaipura police station incharge Prakash Sharma said.

A total of nine people were travelling in the ill-fated boat. Six of them swam to the bank of the river, while three others, including a 24-year-old man, his 23-year-old wife and their two-year-old son, remained missing, the official said.

A search operation is underway to trace them, he said.

The official said divers and boats from Raisen and adjoining Narsinghpur district reached the spot to conduct the search operation.

