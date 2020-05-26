India News | MP COVID-19 Cases Cross 7,000 Mark; Death Toll 305

Bhopal, May 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, including 39 in worst-hit Indore, and five deaths, taking the total case count to 7,024 and fatalities to 305, Health officials said.

One death each was reported from Indore, Bhopal, Khandwa, Datia and Mandla, they said.

Also Read | IndiGo Passenger Who Travelled on 6E 381 Chennai to Coimbatore Flight Tests COVID-19 Positive.

So far, 3,689 persons have recovered from the infection in the state while the number of active cases stood at 3,030.

No new coronavirus case was found in 25 districts since Monday evening, they said, adding that Seoni reported its first coronavirus positive case.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 32,791: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in state, rose to 3,103 with 39 new cases on Tuesday.

With one more death, the toll in the district stood at 117, as per the state health bulletin.

Besides Indore, higher number of cases were reported from Bhopal (1,303), Ujjain (601,) Burhanpur (293), Khandwa (232), Jabalpur (213).

The number of fatalities in Bhopal now stands at 49 and 12 in Khandwa.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,024, active cases 3,030, new cases 165, death toll 305, recovered 3,689, total number of tested people is 1,41,508.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)