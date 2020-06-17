India News | MP Guv's Condition 'serious but Under Control': Medanta Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on ventilator support and his condition is "serious but under control", Medanta Lucknow hospital said on Tuesday.

"Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's condition is serious but under control. He is still on elective ventilatory support and is currently under strict supervision of the team of critical care specialists," the hospital said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the Governor.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited Medanta Hospital to inquire about Governor Tandon's health. He said Lalji Tandon is undergoing high-level treatment. He wished for his speedy recovery," Chief Minister's Office said.

Reportedly, Tandon was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. (ANI)

