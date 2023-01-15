Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Mathura MP and actor Hema Malini on Saturday visited the Radha Raman temple in Mathura's Vrindavan and sang a devotional song.

Established by Acharya Gopal Bhatt on the divine direction of Mahaprabhu, the Radha Raman temple of Mathura's Vrindavan is said to be 500 years old.

Earlier in the November of 2022 too, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini participated in Raas Mahotsav and performed a 'Radha Ras Bhari' dance on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Dressed as Goddess Radha in heavy ethnic attire paired with heavy jewellery and dramatic makeup, Hema Malini resonated elegance in her scintillating look at the Raas Mahotsav in Mathura. (ANI)

