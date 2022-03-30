Indore, Mar 30 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old student of a private medical college here was found hanging in his hostel room, with his close relatives alleging that he took the extreme step as he was subjected to ragging in the institute.

The body of Chetan Patidar, a first year MBBS student of Index Medical College, was found hanging in his hostel room, Khudail police station sub-inspector Suresh Pawar said on Wednesday.

"We did not find any suicide note from the room, but prima facie it is case of suicide," he said.

On the allegation of family members that their son took the extreme step because of ragging, the ASI said that police are probing the matter from all angles and the body has been sent for autopsy.

Vijay Patidar, a close relative of the victim, alleged that his seniors were ragging and troubling him for quite some time and that the victim had complained to the college authorities and sought permission to allow him to shift to a rented room outside the college, which they had denied.

He also alleged that the college authorities informed the family about the incident "very late".

Efforts to contact the college dean on the issue proved futile.

