Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Thursday where a student was reportedly punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', said Additional District Magistrate Virendra Singh Baghel.

While talking to ANI, ADM said, "A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school after a student was reportedly punished over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai. DEO has taken statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given."

Earlier on Thursday, people gathered outside the Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna. The protestors chanted bhajans, a day after one student was allegedly punished for chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the national anthem in the school assembly.

The student who was allegedly punished told ANI, "I chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the national anthem. A teacher held my collar, pulled me out of the queue and told me to go to the Principal. My class teacher told me to chant this at home and not in school. She made me sit on the floor for 4-5 periods."

While Principal Father Thomas said, "Students were going to house gatherings after the national anthem to select Captain and Vice Captain when one student chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He chanted that as a joke, not patriotism. Disrespectful! We'll hold a disciplinary committee meeting to decide what to do next." (ANI)

