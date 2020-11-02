Bhopal, Nov 2 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,72,717 on Monday with 635 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while seven fatalities in the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,965, a health official said.

A total of 868 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,61,454, he said.

Also Read | Malabar Exercise 2020 From Tomorrow: Quad is Back, China Watchful - 5 Reasons Why The Naval Drill is Crucial.

Of the new fatalities, two each died in Rajgarh and Gwalior and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Khargone, the official said.

Of the 635 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 188, Indore 76 while Jabalpur and Gwalior 30 each.

Also Read | Delhi Records Lowest Temperature of 10.8 Degree Celsius in Post Monsoon Season, Fall in Mercury to Continue in November Due to La Nina Conditions.

The total number of cases in Indore rose to 34,195, including 682 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 25,034 with 482 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,837 and 12,410 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore now has 2,402 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,529, 610 and 321, respectively, he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,72,717, new cases 635, deaths 2,965, recovered 1,61,454, active cases 8,298, number of people tested so far 29,83,044.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)