New Delhi, November 2: The Malabar exercise, a multilateral naval drill involving the servicemen of India, Australia, Japan and the United States, will commence from tomorrow. The quadrilateral event is considered crucial, as it comes amid increasing geopolitical tensions with an array of nations aligning themselves against China over its "aggressive trade" policies, "expansionist agenda" and "persecution of religious and ethnic minorities". India-China Standoff: Rajnath Singh Says 'If I Make a Disclosure, Congress Will Struggle to Save Face'.

"Phase 1 of the exercise Malabar 20 involving participation by Indian Navy (IN), United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is set to commence off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from 3-6 November, 2020," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued on Monday.

Malabar Exercise 2020: 5 Reasons Why It is Crucial

'Quad is Back'

For the first time since 2004, when India, Australia, Japan and the United States agreed to form a loose informal coalition to unite on major global issues, the four nations would be coming together for a quadrilateral event. Over the past several years, India had abstained from inviting militaries of all the three nations together for a naval drill -- which analysts linked to the apprehensions raised by China.

'China Watchful'

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued on October 20, said it was watchful of the developments being made in the Bay of Bengal region. Beijing added that it was hopeful that Australia's inclusion in the multilateral exercise is not aimed at creating provocations or vitiating regional peace. "We always believe that military cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability," the Ministry said.

Amid Ladakh Standoff

The multilateral military exercise, in the waters of Bay of Bengal, comes amid heightened India-China tensions at Ladakh border. The two countries, despite several rounds of military-level talks, is yet to restore the status quo ante that existed till April this year. Both sides have issued strong statements on the crisis so far, with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterating that Indian soldiers are prepared for all eventualities to "save every inch of India's territory".

Days After US 2+2 Dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper were in India last month for the 2+2 dialogue -- a bilateral event that was not suspended despite the onset of global pandemic. Following his meeting with Indian officials, Esper did not mince words while naming China. "We stand shoulder to shoulder, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China," he was reported as saying by news agency AFP.

Ships Involved in Naval Drill

Phase-1 of Malabar 2020 will witness participation of Indian Navy units with United States Ship (USS) John S McCain (Guided-missile destroyer), Her Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) Ballarat (long range frigates) with integral MH-60 helicopter, and Japan Maritime Self Defence Ship (JMSDF) Onami (Destroyer) with integral SH-60 helicopter.

Analysts claim that this edition of Malabar could possibly be the most watched out since 1992 - when India began conducting the joint naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal.

