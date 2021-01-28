Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 2,54,496 on Thursday after the state recorded 226 fresh cases, while more than 300 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

With three more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,802, he said.

A total of 321 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,47,739, the official said.

Of the new fatalities, one patient each died in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, the official said.

Of the 226 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 59 and Indore 18.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,377, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,371 with 608 fatalities, the official said.

Bhopal now has 814 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 453.

With 16,248 new COVID-19 tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 53,07,095.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,54,496, new cases 226, death toll 3,802, recovered 2,47,739, active cases 2955, number of tests so far 53,07,095.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)