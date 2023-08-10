Jabalpur, August 10: A 28-year-old constable of Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force (SAF) was on Thursday found dead on the railway tracks near Satpula Bridge in Jabalpur city, a police official said. Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train Firing: RPF Constable CT Chetan Shoots Dead Four People Including ASI Onboard Moving Train, Arrested (Watch Videos).

He was identified as Anurag Ojha, who was presently posted at the Women Crime Cell here, said Ghamapur police station in charge Chandrakant Jha. Thane: Constable Found Dead on Railway Tracks in Taloja; Was Bodyguard of Former Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad.

"He was residing with his parents in Jabalpur. The cause of death is unknown and a probe is underway," Jha added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)