Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,69,391, while the toll rose to 3,890 after three deaths, an official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from 12 of the 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

He said 510 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,60,477, the department said.

"With 259 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,411 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,535 with the addition of 199 cases. Indore has reported 943 deaths and Bhopal 622, while the active caseload in the two cities is 1,686 and 978 respectively," he said.

With 14,605 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.20 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,69,391, new cases 797, death toll 3,890, recovered 2,60,477, active cases 5,024, number of tests so far 60,20,673.

